Ready for a Space Burger?

MOSES LAKE — Space Burgers are coming back.

The Lioness Club of Moses Lake will be opening its booth at the Grant County Fairgrounds and offering the iconic Grant County snack March 24-26, according to a statement from the club. The booth will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee to get into the fairgrounds, the statement added.

Proceeds from this weekend’s Space Burger booth will go to Care Moses Lake, the club wrote. Care Moses Lake provides sack lunches to anyone who needs them, according to the organization’s website.

The Lioness Club has been making Space Burgers at the Grant County Fair since the 1960s, using a surplus sandwich machine from the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. In that time the club has given back more than $100,000 to the community, according to the statement.

More information can be found at www.CareMosesLake.com or at the Lioness club’s Facebook page.

The Lioness Club of Moses Lake’s goal is to take an active interest in civic, cultural, social and moral welfare in the community. The group meets the third Monday of each month at the Boys and Girls Club located at 425 N. Paxson in Moses Lake. Social time begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.