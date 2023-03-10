King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Britain’s King Charles has given his youngest brother Prince Edward, the title of “Duke of Edinburgh,” last held by their father Prince Philip on Friday.

The title change is effective immediately as Edward’s profile on the Royal Family’s website reflected the announcement, which took place on Edward’s 59th birthday.

Edward had held the title of “Earl of Wessex” since 1999. His wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Countess of Wessex, will be recognized as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential,” Buckingham Palace announced .

Buckingham Palace revealed Edward will hold the title “for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.”

During his wedding ceremony in 1999, Edward was promised the dukedom when Prince Philip was to die, according to BBC .

Prince Philip was conferred as the “Duke of Edinburgh” when he married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 until his death in 2021.

Prince Philip (L) received the title as “Duke of Edinburgh” when he married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 until his death in 2021. Getty Images

The Dukedom in Edinburgh had been created four times since 1726, beginning with Prince Frederick, King George II’s oldest son.

Before he ascended to the throne, King Charles took on the title following Philip’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, received their new prince and princess titles on Thursday.

Archie and Lilibet had been referred to as “master” and “miss” before their titles were updated on Buckingham Palace’s line of succession.

King Charles’ coronation is set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.