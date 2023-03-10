Ranked No. 1 in the U.S., Bishop Stang shot put thrower strives for National title

Jacob Cookinham added a New England title to his impressive high school track and field resume last week, winning the event with a throw of 67-feet, 3-inches.

“It was my first time going to New Englands,” said Cookinham. “The meet was great. It was filled with a lot of great competitors, great officials and great fans. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.

“It’s great to add it to my legacy as one of the greatest high school throwers.”

The Bishop Stang senior, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the United States, will look to add a National championship to his trophy case this weekend as he competes during the 2023 New Balance Nationals Indoor track and field championships at the New Balance Track in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m really excited,” said Cookinham, who will throw next year at the University of Kansas. “It gives me a chance to compete in my own backyard. I have to go and win.

“It’s been a very long time since high school nationals were in Boston. When I was three or four years old, Reggie Lewis held it. It’s great for Boston to hold it again.”

Cookinham will throw in the second flight at Nationals. He’s got high hopes for a personal best after just missing it by 1 ½ inches at New Englands.

“I’ve been really consistent over 66 feet,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot more in the tank. Hopefully I can set a new personal best at Nationals next week.”

This will be Cookinham’s fourth trip overall to Nationals and second for indoor track. His best finish was fourth at the Nike Indoor Nationals a year ago in New York.

“I’m No. 1 in the nation by over two feet,” he said. “It feels great, especially being in the top 10 last year. Being able to hit No. 1 in the U.S. feels amazing and shows my hard work is paying off.

“I can’t wait to go and compete.”