Mountainside drops heartbreaking state quarterfinal to Barlow, 73-72

What a game.

In what could only be described as an instant classic, Barlow outlasted and ultimately outplayed Mountainside in double overtime, 73-72, in the boys state tournament’s last of four quarterfinals on Thursday night, March 9, at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

The Bruins’ Jalen Atkins led his team back from a seven point fourth quarter deficit and scored nine of his team’s 16 extra period points en route to 31 total points and in the end — one big win.

“Jalen is one of the most clutch players I have ever coached, he is tough mentally,” added Barlow Coach Tom Johnson, citing the four times this season his youngster has had game-winners.

While undoubtedly the catalyst of Barlow’s comeback win, in the end Atkins deflected attention and chose rather to point to his teammates who he said were equally or more responsible for said victory.

“All of our guys made plays, not just me,” Atkins said. “We worked hard for this win as a team.”

Oddly enough, while Atkins was phenomenal, his play was equaled or surpassed by Mountainside sophomore Brayden Boe who nearly recorded a triple-double, scoring 35 points, grabbing eight rebounds and tallying eight assists.

But despite the Metro League Player of the Year’s herculean effort, it meant little to the standout in the wake of what was ultimately a loss.

“It’s cool, but I just wanted to win,” Boe said. “That’s all. I don’t really care too much about the stats and stuff like that, I just wanted to win.”

Boe, along with his teammates left everything on the court.

The Mavericks used just seven players in the game and three of their five starters — Boe, Blake Thune, Peyton Reyes, Eli Vizconde, and Jaylin Ormond — played all 48 minutes, while Reyes and Vizconde played 46 apiece. Mountainside head coach Dustin Hewitt said that that’s what he’ll remember most from this game opposed to the outcome.

“We made some mistakes, but what I’m going to remember most from this game was that these guys were cramping up, had bloody lips, were gassed, but what I told them before the game was that what makes sports fun is when you get those epic games when two teams give it everything they’ve got and refuse to lose,” Hewitt said. “Obviously someone’s going to lose…and one bounce of the ball differently somewhere in that game and we’re chest bumping in there (the locker room). But I think anyone that watched that game is going to say that two teams did everything they could to win the basketball game, and I’m just really, really proud of the guys.”

Barlow led by three after both the first quarter and at the half, but fell behind by five in the third quarter thanks primarily to Boe, Ormond and Thune.

The Mavericks lead grew to as many as seven points twice in the fourth quarter, once on an Ormond bucket less than a minute in and again with 5:49 remaining when the senior post hit again from the outside.

Barlow however cut the lead to three with an Atkins three-pointer on the ensuing possession, then after a Boe bucket the Bruins scored eight straight to take a 52-50 lead with 1:47 on the clock.

The lead grew to four with 35 seconds remaining, but after a Boe basket and Ormond free throw cut the lead to two, Ormond tied the game with a lay-in following an Atkins free throw to send the game to overtime.

Barlow appeared set to win the game there, but Thune tied things again with a three-pointer with six seconds on the clock to send the game to a second overtime, where Barlow — and Atkins — took advantage of a Mountainside team that simply ran out of gas.

Hewitt said they did their best to try and give guys — and particularly Boe — rest within the game, but in the end it was just a lot to ask of his players who had nothing left to give.

“We put a lot on Brayden,” Hewitt said. “We tried to save his legs a little bit by keeping him off Atkins defensively, but I mean, that was just a superhero effort to keep making plays and keep attacking the basket. He could barely stand up at times.”

Now, the Mavs will have to regroup for a consolation game against Beaverton scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday morning. Hewitt said they’ll get to addressing that soon enough, but for now were simply lamenting what was ultimately a game no one really deserved to lose.

“We haven’t really addressed tomorrow’s game yet,” the Mountainside coach said. “We’ll figure that out on the bus ride home, but the message we left with them was that these guys left a legacy here at Mountainside to be selfless teammates, hard workers and refuse to lose, and that was an epic game that I think people will be talking about five or six years from now.”

Mountainside scorers included: Boe 35, Thune 13, Ormond 13, Reyes 9, Gerber 2.

Barlow scorers included: Atkins 31, Martino 16, Bierbrauer 16, Forrar 4, Stump 4, Patrick 2.