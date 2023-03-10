Open in App
Dekalb County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested on murder charges after police recover woman’s body from DeKalb from creek

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAwlJ_0lE8EAEd00

A man was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of killing a woman and leaving her body in a creek.

DeKalb County police said on March 2, officers received reports of a body in the area of Henderson Mill Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body in a creek. According to investigators, the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered before she was placed in the creek.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have the suspect identified and arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy and murder.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released. It is unclear if they knew each other.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police for more information.

“We’re still actively investigating this incident and unfortunately are unable to release that information at this time,” a department spokesperson responded.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man found dead in neighbor’s yard after gas station shootout, APD says
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man arrested 15-years after a missing 19-year-old was found in a Ga. lake
Chatsworth, GA1 day ago
Police: Miami homicide suspect injures officer after chase in Cobb County
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man with 2-year-old in car opens fire during road rage incident, 65-year-old bystander shot
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
HS football player, 3 other teens arrested on murder charges after gang-related ‘Sweet 16′ shooting
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
22-year-old man shot to death outside American Deli restaurant
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
‘An idiot with a gun’: 2 shot after man gets in road rage battle with another driver in Gainesville
Gainesville, GA1 hour ago
4 teens arrested after taking stolen car for joyride in downtown Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Video shows a fake officer directing traffic on busy Gwinnett County road, police say
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Family of nightclub owner who was killed raises reward amount to $250k for info on murder suspect
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Driver accused of plowing into 2 construction workers near I-75 arrested, police say
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Enough Fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people seized from Ga. trafficking ring, investigators say
Athens, GA1 hour ago
3 teens arrested for deadly shooting at Douglasville party, mother of one victim speaks out
Douglasville, GA2 days ago
APD: Person shot in southeast Atlanta gas station parking lot
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
10-year-old boy who disappeared from his home found safe, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy