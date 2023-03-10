Michael Knowles speaks at University at Buffalo; Large crowds of supporters and protestors gather in heated night

Amherst, N.Y. (WBEN) - After a week of anticipation of a highly controversial speaking event Thursday night, one could call the events that occurred inside and outside the University at Buffalo's Slee Hall as 'contentious', but that wouldn't even describe much of what unfolded Thursday night on campus.

"F-you fascists!" "Trans Lives Matter" and "Walk of Shame" were just some of the chants a massive group of protestors shouted at people before, during and after conservative podcast host, Michael Knowles spoke on the campus.

The events started around 5 p.m., when a group of students with signs marched to Slee Hall, bullhorns and signs in hand. By the time the doors were supposed to open at 6, there was not only a line spanning at least 100 yards of people trying to get into the event, but there were about twice as many protesters there. A crowd of about 1,000 were there and some were turned away, as Michael Knowles eventually spoke around 7:30 with very limited seats to fill.

As soon as Knowles came on stage and before he even spoke, a group of students yelled "TRANS LIVES MATTER" until they were escorted out.

Knowles responded by making a remark that they were shouting at a "genocidal maniac" which is a reference to what newspapers and magazines were calling Knowles after his remarks last week at CPAC where he said, "transgenderism must be eradicated from public life, the whole preposterous ideology at every level."

A handful of protestors came in to hear what he had to say and some spoke during the Q & A portion.

"I think if someone like Michael Knowles has the right to come speak here about hateful things, even if some aren't hateful, there's probably going to be a lot of things he says that are hateful, everybody has the right to listen to it," said Becca, a student at UB.

Becca also stood in defense of the professors who protested Knowles' presence on campus, saying that there were not only trying to protect transgender students against the hateful speech.

"When you invite someone that is so hateful, you are inviting more hate to follow it, so in a way, they're trying to protect the students. They know it's a possibility and they've seen it before and they don't want that to happen."

Knowles only opened with his thoughts on transgenderism, the main topic was on feminism and how it destroys women.

Becca thinks he left out some very important talking points.

"I feel like he talked in circles," said Becca. "He never talks about how women are treated in the healthcare system, he never talks about how women are treated when it comes to domestic violence."

We got to a chance to speak briefly with UB's Young Americans for Freedom president, Connor Ogrydziak, who invited Knowles to speak. He says he was pleased with how Knowles addressed the students when it came to the Q & A. We also got his thoughts on the opposing response, especially from some professors. It didn't seem to phase him

"They are certainly able to protest against us, whether its students, faculty and community members... that's perfectly okay."

The University of Buffalo late Thursday issued the following statement and information stemming from the event :

Thursday evening’s speaking event hosted by the University at Buffalo student chapter of Young Americans for Freedom with political commentator Michael Knowles concluded without major incident.

“We are proud of the way our campus exhibited the values we hold as a university, exercising its right to peacefully express its views,” said Brian F. Hamluk, vice president for student life. “Despite being confronted with hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric, the UB community reaffirmed our university’s commitment to ideals of inclusion, justice and equity for our trans community, and for all who are marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed.”

As President Tripathi stated on Tuesday , “Our university thrives because of our diversity. We are defined not by a single event, but by the culture of respect and tolerance that we have deliberately cultivated in our words, deeds and practices for decades. Long after this visitor has left campus, our ongoing concerted efforts toward social justice will continue.”

UB Police make one arrest Thursday evening

University Police made one arrest outside of Slee Hall, where protestors had gathered before the start of the event. A 25-year-old from Buffalo, unaffiliated with the university, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

During Knowles’ remarks, two audience members were escorted out of Slee Hall by UB Police for continuing to disrupt the speaker. There were no charges.