Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Bergen Record

Community rallies around Totowa family who lost home, five pets to a fire

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com,

6 days ago

A Totowa family that lost its home of more than 30 years on March 4 has found the silver lining in the community's support and help.

Donations and well wishes have been pouring in for the Martinez family since they lost their Crestwood Place home and their four cats and three dogs to the fire.

A GoFundMe was established by a family friend and it has already raised $28,000 in just four days. But that's not all.

Alexis Alvino, who has known the Martinez family since she was a child and eventually as their pets' groomer, has been collecting cash donations along with clothing and shoes for the displaced family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNPyb_0lE828RX00

"I've pretty much known the family my whole life," Alvino said. "When this happened, I was pretty devastated, especially being close to the family and seeing these pets on a regular basis and them being like my own."

The community has followed suit with support. On March 13, a Karaoke For a Cause will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Uncorked Lounge on Union Boulevard in Totowa. Money raised there will go toward helping the Martinez family.

Any clothing donations can be dropped off at Alvino's pet grooming business, located at 60A Main St. in Little Falls.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paterson, NJ newsLocal Paterson, NJ
One injured in Paterson shooting incident on 12th Avenue
Paterson, NJ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bridgeport woman living in her car is no longer homeless
Bridgeport, CT3 days ago
Bullets fired through Bridgeport home of woman waiting for heart transplant
Bridgeport, CT4 days ago
14-year-old boy nabbed in Manhattan subway attack on autistic boy caught on video
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Bridgeport News: Business Raided
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
MALL BRAWL (UPDATE): Incident Quickly Quelled At Garden State Plaza
Paramus, NJ4 days ago
NYPD: Shots fired near P.S. 69 elementary school in the Bronx; suspect at large
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)
New York City, NY1 day ago
21 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Newark, NJ4 days ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY6 days ago
'That was my other half.' Sisters struggle with loss of 24-year-old killed in Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT7 days ago
SILVER ALERTS: 8-Month Old Boy, 15-Year-Old Mother Reported Missing From Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT5 days ago
10 years before he gunned down 2 Staten Island brothers, Wayne Thomas killed a man in a playground
Staten Island, NY5 days ago
2 flee with $22K in jewelry after breaking into car near NYC synagogue
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
20 years after helping NYPD nab Staten Island cop killers, Candice Negron is a sergeant in slain officers’ precinct
Staten Island, NY5 days ago
After his life sentence in 2 murders at Staten Island business was tossed, he takes plea; will serve 30 to life
Staten Island, NY6 days ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ5 days ago
Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to shooting & burning deaths of 2 in Bronx
Bronx, NY8 days ago
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Faces New Fed Charges, Allegedly ‘Fabricated Bank Records’ To Fund N.J. Mansion
Paramus, NJ7 days ago
Triple Murder Case: New York Man Convicted
Bronx, NY8 days ago
NY Lottery: Multiple winning TAKE 5 tickets sold in NYC
New York City, NY5 days ago
A man's decades-long quest to prove his innocence, denied
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy