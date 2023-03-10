Community rallies around Totowa family who lost home, five pets to a fire

A Totowa family that lost its home of more than 30 years on March 4 has found the silver lining in the community's support and help.

Donations and well wishes have been pouring in for the Martinez family since they lost their Crestwood Place home and their four cats and three dogs to the fire.

A GoFundMe was established by a family friend and it has already raised $28,000 in just four days. But that's not all.

Alexis Alvino, who has known the Martinez family since she was a child and eventually as their pets' groomer, has been collecting cash donations along with clothing and shoes for the displaced family.

"I've pretty much known the family my whole life," Alvino said. "When this happened, I was pretty devastated, especially being close to the family and seeing these pets on a regular basis and them being like my own."

The community has followed suit with support. On March 13, a Karaoke For a Cause will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Uncorked Lounge on Union Boulevard in Totowa. Money raised there will go toward helping the Martinez family.

Any clothing donations can be dropped off at Alvino's pet grooming business, located at 60A Main St. in Little Falls.