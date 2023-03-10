OBITUARY: Roberto Carlos Machado Sitzler

Roberto Carlos Machado Sitzler, age 48, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on August 22, 1974.

Roberto enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He can always be remembered for bringing joy into everyone’s life and making them feel good, no matter what the situation.

He was always a jokester and loved to get a laugh out every situation. Roberto loved to make people happy and he touched so many lives with his kindness, compassion, generosity, humor and love. He made friends everywhere he went. Such a wonderful husband, loving father and amazing friend who will always be missed. Blessed was those who knew him.

He enjoyed building Legos, especially, Star Wars, he was actually a fan of anything to do with Star Wars. He was a huge NBA basketball fan. He was a Christian and had a love for the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie E. Rosado De Jesus; daughters, Emilie and Camila; father, Roberto Machado Nieves; mother, Anneliese Sitzler Niebergall; siblings, Michael, Linda, Nilsa, Susan and Moraima. He is also survived by numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Roberto. Phone: 615-758-5459, Fax: 615-773-4343, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

