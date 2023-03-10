OBITUARY: Tracy Andrew Parsons

Tracy Andrew Parsons, age 58, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Tracy was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Clifford Ray Parsons and Pearl Christine Hale Parsons.

He was a 1983 graduate of DuPont High School and the owner of Parson Mechanical. Tracy loved motorcycles, boating and his Country.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Ulyss Parsons and David Ray Parsons.

He is survived by:

Wife – Tammy Parsons

Children – Andrew Blake Parsons, Amanda Joyce Parsons and Lindi Shea Smith

Siblings – Joan Manos, Ann (Roger) Mitchell, Elaine Burris, Paul (Suzan) Parsons, Johnny Parsons, Norman Parsons, Roger (Beth) Parsons and Kenneth Parsons

Grandchildren – Corbin Lane Smith and Lucy Taylor Dillard

Friend and Caregiver – Lyla Dupree

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be James Cartwright, Jeremy Jernigan, Kenny Overby, Joe Gentry, Paul Legnon, Corey Parris, Huey Gordon and Richard Morrison.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

