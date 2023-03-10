Former Cavalier out of jail following drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Washington (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers’ standout Shawn Kemp was released from jail and is not currently facing any charges following his arrest in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski received a statement from Kemp’s attorney stating that Kemp’s car was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone.
Kemp tracked the phone to a car and was shot at when he approached the vehicle. The attorney for the former NBA All-Star says that Kemp returned fire in self-defense.
