Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Former Cavalier out of jail following drive-by shooting

By Chad Krispinsky,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iz92K_0lE80USc00

TACOMA, Washington (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers’ standout Shawn Kemp was released from jail and is not currently facing any charges following his arrest in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

Authorities are continuing their investigation of the incident.

5 Mooney football standouts commit to play in college

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski received a statement from Kemp’s attorney stating that Kemp’s car was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone.

Kemp tracked the phone to a car and was shot at when he approached the vehicle. The attorney for the former NBA All-Star says that Kemp returned fire in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Cavaliers sign former NBA champion to two-year contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Report: Browns re-sign young defensive back
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Steelers bringing former Brown back to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN21 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH6 days ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH9 days ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA14 days ago
Former high school teammate of LeBron James charged with conspiracy to defraud govt.
Akron, OH6 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Man who got 7 pounds of drugs in the mail sentenced to prison
Youngstown, OH7 days ago
Report: Cowboys cut ties with former Ohio State star
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Detective testifies how arrest was made in cold case murder
Youngstown, OH9 days ago
Man shot 20 times, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA26 days ago
Two former Browns find new NFL home
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL3 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Former Warren Harding standout leaving Cleveland Browns
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Youngstown woman arrested after 5-year-old found home alone
Youngstown, OH8 days ago
Man arrested following chase on South Side
Youngstown, OH7 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Report: Former Cavalier arrested in drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy