Paterson, NJ
The Bergen Record

Paterson schools ready to start recruiting students from charter schools. Here's how

By Joe Malinconico,

6 days ago

PATERSON — In response to the rising enrollment at the city’s charter schools, the Paterson Board of Education has hired a Memphis-based firm to convince parents to return their children to district schools.

Contractor hired: Under the “recruitment services” contract, the Paterson would pay the company, Caissa Public Strategy, $850 for every student it convinces to return to a district-run schools. The contract comes with a $125,000 per year limit, covering a maximum of about 140 students.

The recruitment efforts would extend beyond charter school students, officials said. It also would target those attending Passaic County Technical Institute and private schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVXvY_0lE7Rg1z00

How will it work?: Exactly what form the recruiting will take remains to be seen. Officials said it could include everything from billboards to door-to-door visits.

School board member Kennth Simmons said the Paterson district doesn’t do a good enough job drawing attention to its success stories, like graduates attending Ivy League schools, its acclaimed International Baccalaureate program, its P-Tech technology careers school and its Gifted and Talent school that has had the highest test scores in Passaic County.

“We want them to talk about all the things we offer,” Simmons said.

Charter Schools group reacts

What they said: The president of the Paterson Charter School Roundtable, Bob Guarasci, welcomed the district’s recruiting efforts, saying the whole purpose of charter school is to create competition among educational institutions.

“To the extent that the Paterson district can more effectively compete, then hats off to them,” Guarasci said.

Enrollment statistics: Enrollment in Paterson’s charter schools has jumped by about 67% over the past five years, from 3,677 in 2018 to 6,013 in 2023, according to district budget records.

As the enrollment has soared, so has the amount of state funding the Paterson district has been required to pass along to the charter schools. That figure rose from $46.8 million in 2018 to $103.8 million this year. Officials estimate the amount of funding sent to charters will surpass $120 million in 2024.

What the school board said

What Newark is doing: Superintendent Eileen Shafer said the Newark school district has a similar recruiting contract. She said officials in Newark told her that district saved $900,000 through the recruiting program in money it did not have to pass only to charters.

How the Board of Education voted: During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, one member, Jonathan Hodges, proposed his colleagues pass a resolution expressing their opposition to the state approving any more charters schools in the city. Officials said they would put the measure on next week’s agenda.

The contract for the student recruitment effort was approved 5-3 on Wednesday, the school board’s three newest members — Valerie Freeman, Eddie Gonzalez, and Della McCall voting against it.

Gonzalez asserted that the reason parents are sending their children to charters is dissatisfaction with district-operated schools. Gonzalez questioned the impact of the contract, noting that an extra 140 student would amount to about three per school in Paterson. He also said he would prefer if the district simply hired someone in its community engagement department to do the recruiting work, which he said would be more cost-effective.

But Simmons said the structure of the contract stipulated the recruitment company would not get paid unless it successfully drew students back into the district.

“They have to earn their money,” Simmons said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

