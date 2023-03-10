Stephen Colbert Calls Out GOP 'Christians' With Fake Jesus Quote For The Ages

Stephen Colbert said President Joe Biden ’s proposed budget is “dead on arrival” given that Republican lawmakers want to cut health care, food assistance, housing and other programs for the poor.

“It just reflects the bedrock Judeo-Christian values of the Republican Party and echoes the words of our lord,” Colbert said, then mocked the religious right with a fake quote from Jesus: “For I was hungry and you said, ‘Hey, who gave you that free food? Slap that fish out of his dirty little mouth!’”

The actual quote, from Matthew 25:35 , begins: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”

See more in Colbert’s Thursday night “Late Show” monologue: