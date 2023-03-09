Char-Koosta News

Opinion: Republican Led Legislature Works on Conservative Priorities By Matt Regier (R-Kalispell), Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson),Sue Vinton (R-Billings), 3 days ago

By Matt Regier (R-Kalispell), Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson),Sue Vinton (R-Billings), 3 days ago

The Leadership of the Montana House of Representatives is proud of the accomplishments the Republican led Legislature has achieved on behalf of the people of ...