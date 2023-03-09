Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: Record-high visitation at Chattahoochee Rec Area, Georgia Trust to hold ‘Spring Ramble’ of historic sites, Kaiser Permanente donates to 10 rural Georgia hospitals

By Hannah E. Jones,

3 days ago
It’s time to spring forward, Atlanta! Sunday, March 12, marks Daylight Saving Time. With the time change and all this pollen, spring has certainly arrived....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Spring Ramble to offer tours of historic Atlanta homes, landmarks in April
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Explore Atlanta's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
NAACP and state legislators file federal complaints over Wellstar’s closing of Atlanta hospitals
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantans Are Speaking Up for Improved Park Maintenance
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Exciting Time for Georgia Citrus Industry
Tifton, GA2 days ago
Kemp urges more workforce housing in Georgia amid explosive growth in economic development
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Sewon America to build $300 million facility in Georgia
Rincon, GA2 days ago
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Why Black Communities In Atlanta Are Most Likely To Be Impacted By Air Pollution
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Southern Living names best BBQ restaurant in Georgia
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a ‘bridge’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Truckers voice concerns over proposed bill allowing heavier 18-wheelers on Georgia roads
Doraville, GA2 days ago
New blood clotting study underway at Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pauses Lake Lanier and Buford Dam renaming actions
Buford, GA2 days ago
Civil rights activist, broadcast pioneer receives statue in downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
FOCUS: Check out hospital rankings for Metro Atlanta
Atlanta, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy