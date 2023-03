A swift water rescue team helped five people stranded on an island by the rising waters of a river in Visalia on Thursday.

The group was rescued from the St. John's River around 4:30 pm near Cutler Park.

Tulare County firefighters used a rope system to pull a boat across the water.

Officials say the people are experiencing homelessness and were living on the island when they were trapped.

They are expected to be okay after the rescue.