Where is the Final Four in 2023? Dates, location, tickets for NCAA Tournament semifinals, title game

By Nick Brinkerhoff,

7 days ago

After four months of basketball and a week of conference tournaments, the madness begins.

Two weeks to crown a champion with it culminating in confetti raining down on the 2022-23 men's college basketball season on Monday, April 3.

It is the first year in what feels like a changing of the guard in the sport. Some of the traditional blue bloods -- Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky -- are not as powerful as they once were. Houston and Alabama are considered to be the top two contenders, according to BetMGM.

The Final Four will return to the site of an instant classic back in 2016, when Villanova's Kris Jenkins knocked down an improbable buzzer-beating three to stun North Carolina. That game serves as one of the most memorable in recent memory, while also being one of Jim Nantz's signature calls.

And how could we forget Nantz? The broadcasting legend will call his last Final Four this season, before the new voice of March Madness -- Ian Eagle -- takes over in 2024.

So who will cut down the nets? More importantly, when will they do that? Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Final Four.

When is the Final Four 2023?

  • Dates: April 1, 3

The Final Four will begin on April 1 in Houston's NRG Stadium. Times for each game will be announced at a later date. This post will be updated when those times are made available.

Final Four schedule 2023

Date Time (ET) Game
April 1 TBA Final Four Game 1
TBA Final Four Game 2
April 3 TBA National Championship

Where is the Final Four in 2023?

  • Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

For the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history, Houston will be the home of the Final Four. It will be the first time since 2016 that college basketball's biggest event will reside in the Space City.

H-Town also hosted the Final Four in 2011 at Reliant Stadium (now known as NRG Stadium) and 1971 at the Astrodome.

How to watch the 2023 Final Four

Final Four TV Schedule

The Final Four games can be seen on CBS. The broadcast teams have not been announced yet, but we can expect Nantz to be heavily involved in the festivities before officially turning over handing over the headset to Eagle.

Round TV Channel
Final Four CBS
National Championship CBS

Final Four streaming options

Cord cutters can watch the Final Four and National Championship game through services like March Madness Live or fuboTV .

Round Live Stream
Final Four March Madness Live , fuboTV
National Championship March Madness Live , fuboTV

Future Final Four locations

After the conclusion of the 2023 Final Four festivities in Houston, the event will once again hit the road, heading out to Glendale, Arizona for 2024. It will be the second major event that State Farm Stadium has hosted in two years, with Super Bowl 57 being the other.

Below are the dates for the Final Four through 2030.

Year Host City Venue Dates
2024 Glendale, Ariz. State Farm Stadium April 6, 8
2025 San Antonio Alamodome April 5, 7
2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium April 4, 6
2027 Detroit Ford Field April 3, 5
2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium April 1, 3
2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium March 31, April 2
2030 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium April 6, 8

How to buy Final Four tickets?

You can buy Final Four tickets through resale markets like Ticketsmarter .

2023 Final Four ticket prices

As of Monday, March 6, Final Four tickets are going for a minimum of $275.

