Congratulations are in order for the Peterstown Elementary, Peterstown Middle and James Monroe High School archery teams who qualified for the state archery championship tournament in Charleston on March 25. Ninety-six schools participated with over 1,400 archers, and for the first time since the start of the Monroe County program, all three teams made it to the state championship in the same season. The Peterstown PTO group offered their congratulations to the teams and also congratulated Alderson Elementary and the individuals from Summers and Mountain View who qualified. Archery coach Heather Clarkson offered “A big thank-you to everyone who continues to support this program and these kids.”

The post Archery teams heading to state championship appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .