Man fatally shoots father, injures dog in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section: Sources

6 days ago

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who sources say fatally shot his father on Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Dover Street in the city's Grays Ferry section.

Sources told Action News a 20-year-old man shot and killed his 38-year-old father. The suspect also shot the family pit bull.

The male victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

