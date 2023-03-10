Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
News 12

Positively New Jersey: Saying goodbye to longtime News 12 assignment editor Kevin Corey

By Brian Donohue and Matt Trapani,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sojoS_0lDusRcQ00

Anyone who has called the News 12 New Jersey newsroom any time in the past 18 years has likely spoken to assignment editor Kevin Corey.

Corey has been a News 12 New Jersey staple almost since the station started. It is his job to investigate news leads, direct reporters and photographers and many other responsibilities to keep the newsroom running.

Corey started his career at News 12 as a photographer in 1996. And now, after nearly 30 years, he is set to retire.

On today’s episode of “Positively New Jersey,” News 12 says goodbye to a great colleague and a better friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lUMF_0lDusRcQ00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Vice President Harris visits New Jersey for DNC finance event
Paramus, NJ7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jersey Buzz: North To Shore fest coming to 3 NJ cities; 'Mean Girls' musical filming in Central Jersey
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Funeral plans set for longtime Stepinac High School football coach
White Plains, NY15 hours ago
‘Still a fresh wound.’ Community marks 17th birthday of slain Mount Vernon cheerleader
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago
Mount Pleasant’s Unionville Tavern to close after 40 years
Mount Pleasant, NY15 hours ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY10 hours ago
Connecticut woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger
Boulder, CO6 hours ago
Yorktown officers slide into some fun during school check
Yorktown, NY22 hours ago
Mom, daughter from Mount Vernon plead guilty to stealing over $1.5M meant to help struggling businesses
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Authorities: Hopewell Township man accused of murdering his parents
Hopewell Township, OH15 hours ago
Rockland Supreme Court judge deals major blow to reelection chances for Clarkstown town supervisor
Clarkstown, NY8 hours ago
Police: Connecticut state trooper suspended, charged with computer crimes
New Britain, CT12 hours ago
21-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon teen
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
NJ man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot Florida sheriff in the head
South Brunswick Township, NJ21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy