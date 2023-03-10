Positively New Jersey: Saying goodbye to longtime News 12 assignment editor Kevin Corey

Anyone who has called the News 12 New Jersey newsroom any time in the past 18 years has likely spoken to assignment editor Kevin Corey.

Corey has been a News 12 New Jersey staple almost since the station started. It is his job to investigate news leads, direct reporters and photographers and many other responsibilities to keep the newsroom running.

Corey started his career at News 12 as a photographer in 1996. And now, after nearly 30 years, he is set to retire.

On today’s episode of “Positively New Jersey,” News 12 says goodbye to a great colleague and a better friend.