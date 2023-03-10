Open in App
Timnath, CO
CBS Denver

CPW warns building Top Golf in Timnath could threaten wildlife

By Community Journalist Dillon Thomas,

5 days ago

Parks and Wildlife says TopGolf facility would affect bats and bald eagles 02:08

After months of concerns from many residents over the possibility of Top Golf building its newest Colorado location in Timnath, now Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued a report to the town warning the business could bring some dangers to wildlife.

Top Golf has not submitted any formal plans or proposals to Timnath, located on the edge of Fort Collins along I-25, to build one of their popular venues.

However, word quickly spread around the growing town that the company was looking into whether or not a new business could be built just south of the Costco near Harmony Road.

That location comes close to the Poudre River and the wildlife that thrives along that habitat.

For many months some locals expressed their concerns that birds and bats could be injured or killed either directly or indirectly by the tall nets and bright lights that come with a Top Golf.

Timnath's senior town planner, Kevin Koelbel told CBS News Colorado he is aware that Top Golf has considered moving into the region, but said right now the property in question is simply in the process of being annexed into Timnath from Larimer County.

"(Timnath has) grown quite a bit," Koelbel said.

In 2010, Timnath only had a population of around 600 residents.

"Now, I estimate it around 9,500 residents," Koelbel said.

With that growth has come more demand for housing, retail and entertainment.

While the town is aware that a grocery store is among the greatest needs for the town, they are also fielding concerns about the impacts the development has on wildlife.

They asked CPW to submit a preliminary report on their thoughts on a potential golfing venue at the location south of the new Floor Decor.

Timnath code prohibits development along many areas of the Poudre River for the sake of preserving the natural habitat and open space. But, the property in question is just outside of that protected area.

CPW released a lengthy report which suggested wildlife could be impacted by the development of a Top Golf, but that more studies would have to be finalized and more data collected.

Some of the greatest concerns mentioned in the report came with the possibility that water fowls, eagles, bats and migratory birds could experience unnecessary injury or death as a result of the 175-foot tall nets.

"These areas are really important for birds," said Kyle Horton, Assistant Professor of fish, wildlife and conservation at Colorado State University. "This would give me pause for concern."

Both CPW and Horton said they recognize development is going to happen as Colorado's population rises and people leave major cities like Denver. However, there may be room to debate whether or not certain types of development should be constructed so close to wildlife habitats.

Horton agreed with CPW saying the possible nets are even more dangerous during Colorado's inclement weather seasons, as many birds then lower altitude and are more likely to hit nets.

Horton also said the nets are not the only concern for birds and bats. The bright lights over the artificial grass often attract birds at night time to that location.

And in some situations, water fowl may be more inclined to land on the area and then will have difficulty being able to take off without water underneath them.

"Something like this can draw them in and cause more hazard to the landscape," Horton said.

Experts say bats also thrive in the region around Timnath. While the nets could be an issue at night, Horton warned that the lights could also attract the bats toward the bugs that are swarming the venue.

"We also know that light pollution can impact where the bats are using air spaces it can fragment the landscape just based on the lights themselves," Horton said.

Koelbel emphasized that Timnath hasn't received any official proposals from Top Golf yet and that the town isn't legally able to prevent the company from entering a sale agreement of private property.

However, if a sale is completed and proposals are filed, then they can make more decisions on how they would regulate the development and try and work with the company on their designs.

"We are very early on in the process," Koelbel said. "We take (CPW's) recommendations very seriously."

