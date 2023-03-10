Open in App
Perth Amboy, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Parents, students flood Perth Amboy BOE meeting to express concerns about violence

By Eliecer Marte and Matt Trapani,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwQtP_0lDsN7P600

Dozens of parents and students attended a Perth Amboy Board of Education meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns about violence in the city’s schools.

It’s been just over two weeks since 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez was stabbed, allegedly by another 11-year-old, while walking home from school. News 12 New Jersey has been following reports of violence across Perth Amboy’s schools since that attack.

News 12 spoke with some Perth Amboy parents who discussed their children’s stories of bullying and a culture of violence in the district.

Thursday’s meeting was the first since Jimenez was attacked, and many Perth Amboy residents wanted to express their thoughts and concerns.

RELATED: Some Perth Amboy parents say violence at district schools has gotten worse, children don’t feel safe

RELATED: 11-year-old Perth Amboy stabbing victim released from hospital; says school isn’t safe

The participants displayed anger and frustration and called for change. They said that the district has failed them.

Ana Abreu told News 12 that her 16-year-old son was attacked last year by three other students at Perth Amboy High School.

Superintendent Dr. David A. Roman announced that they will implement hand-held metal detectors starting on Friday, March 31. Roman also said that training of staff and updated entrance protocols have already been implemented.

Officials also addressed the importance of mental health for both students and educators and how little importance is given to this issue.

It is expected that the school board will vote on metal detectors, armed security guards and backpack checks, as well.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Perth Amboy, NJ newsLocal Perth Amboy, NJ
2 homes in Perth Amboy damaged by fire
Perth Amboy, NJ5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYC students call on Mayor Adams to cut funding for school officers
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Garden City Middle School lockout lifted following possible external threat
Garden City, NY3 hours ago
Heated Paterson City Council meeting nearly leads to blows between 2 city officials
Paterson, NJ17 hours ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY21 hours ago
Wantagh neighborhood urges local leaders to help put an end to overnight construction lasting several days
Wantagh, NY16 hours ago
Vigil to be held Thursday in Mamaroneck to show support for statewide housing legislation
Mamaroneck, NY22 hours ago
Battle continues over proposed Riverdale homeless shelter
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Advocates call on mayor to speed up construction for Rikers Island replacements
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
New mandate gives families in NYC homeless shelters one-stop access to mental health services
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Jersey Proud: Official charter for an American Legion Auxiliary Unit is now in Essex County
Belleville, NY16 hours ago
Source: 1 person killed in large house fire in Belmar
Belmar, NJ21 hours ago
FBI, Homeland Security, local police seen investigating Peekskill home
Peekskill, NY19 hours ago
Tenants of East Orange condo complex say building is in deplorable conditions
East Orange, NJ19 hours ago
Federal investigation sought in Paterson police shooting death of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ8 hours ago
Driver injured in multicar crash in Rockland County
Ramapo, NY2 hours ago
Positively New Jersey: Saying goodbye to historic Sabatos Prime Meats butcher shop
Middletown, NJ16 hours ago
Former state Sen. Ron L. Rice dies at 77
Newark, NJ20 hours ago
Department of Small Business Services commissioner highlights state of local business after pandemic struggles
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Officials: 5 people suffer fentanyl overdose at Shops at Riverside mall
Hackensack, NJ17 hours ago
Vigil to be held for slain EMT worker on 6th anniversary of her death
Bronx, NY3 hours ago
Winner crowned in Brain Bee student competition
White Plains, NY16 hours ago
Jewish War Veterans of USA celebrates 127th anniversary amid decline in membership
Rockville Centre, NY21 hours ago
Police: 200 gallons of liquid chemicals stolen from Newark chemical plant
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Driver arrested after striking 2 children, 4 adults in Washington Heights
New York City, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy