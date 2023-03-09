Open in App
Nanticoke, PA
See more from this location?
Times Leader

Greater Nanticoke Area School Board goes through agenda heavy on personnel

By Mark Guydish,

4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NANTICOKE — With the bare minimum number needed to form a quorum — five — the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board went through an unusually long agenda at Thursday’s monthly meeting, including approval of the 2023-24 school calendar. The first day of classes will be Aug. 30 with the last day set for June 4, Superintendent Ron Grevera said, conceding that winter weather almost always pushes the last day further into June.

“It will be June 4, we hope.”

With the agenda heavy on personnel moves, the board:

• Rescinded the approval to purchase a John Deere X570 tractor at a cost of $8,390 from Bartron Supply Inc. “due to a supply chain issue affected by the pandemic,” and approved the purchase of two other John Deere tractors from Lindsey Equipment, an X350 for $3,495 and a Z530M ZTRAK for $5,270.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Franklin & Marshall College at an annual cost of $30,000 for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The district has had a longstanding agreement in which the college sends people to help high school students who are considering higher education make the choices, fill out applications, and seek government aide and scholarships.

• Approved settlement agreements with two students identified only by number. One is at a cost of $32,000 plus $18,000 in attorney fees, while the other is for $37,000 plus $18,000 in attorney fees.

• Approved a $5,000 donation to the Mill Memorial Library.

• Approved the state-mandated annual financial audit done by Brian T. Kelly, CPA & Associates LLC for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

• Increased the head teacher stipend from $1,500 to $3,000 for the 2023-24 school year. Grevera said it hasn’t been increased for a long time.

• Accepted the retirements of cleaner Diane Kelmer and teacher Eleanor Anthony.

• Accepted the resignations of teacher Megan Iagnemma, cleaner and cafeteria worker Michelle Rondon, Custodian Chantel Williams, and teacher Linda Kelchner

• Appointed Frank Marcinkowski and Daniel Shirers to maintenance positions, Kaitlyn Bigos as math teacher for grades 7-12, Ed Grant as head teacher of the Elementary Center, Michael Ogin Jr. as Spanish teacher for grades K-12, Melissa Gober as cafeteria worker, and Lizette Rodriguez, Kaleigh Kester and Beth Barowski as instructional aides.

• Appointed Kelly Carl as behavior specialist/counselor.

• Approved a new bus stop for the SHINE after school program, at the corner of South Prospect and East Broad Street.

• Appointed as Keystone Valley Transportation drivers Katerine Castillo-Jiminez, Dayelin De-Jesus-Acosta, Shakeera Davis, Nicole Jordan, Yovanna Torres, Karen Kenan, Hectairma Suarez and Melanie Heredia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nanticoke, PA newsLocal Nanticoke, PA
Diamonds to Wyoming Valley CYC on 75 great years
Pittston, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Twenty Luzerne County employees hired in February
Wilkes-barre, PA14 hours ago
Community reacts to charges against Wyoming County teacher
Tunkhannock, PA2 days ago
Long-term Route 22 bridge replacement project to start in Bethlehem Township
Bethlehem, PA21 hours ago
Massive fundraising event brings in more than $2.3 million
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
The City of Scranton celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania school aide accused of filming special needs student in restroom
Archbald, PA2 days ago
Look Back: Kingston fireman saved 11-year-old boy in 1944
Kingston, PA1 day ago
Last-minute parade preps in Scranton
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Scranton Police unveil new patrol cruiser
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Holy Name Society Lenten Smoker set
Pittston, PA1 day ago
DA threatens criminal charges if ousted councilman in Pa. city doesn’t drop candidacy
Shamokin, PA1 day ago
Crews working as snow begins in Union County
Lewisburg, PA2 days ago
Take a look at Eye Care Specialists on PA live!
Scranton, PA4 days ago
Family Charged with Assaulting State Trooper
Milton, PA1 day ago
Teenager admits making threat during conference call rant to shoot up Pa. school
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Tannersville Inn to be Demolished to Make Way for Wawa
Tannersville, PA3 days ago
Berwick man sentenced for aggravated identity theft
Berwick, PA1 day ago
Anchor Store Home Depot Set for Summer Opening at the New Macungie Crossing Shopping Center in PA
Trexlertown, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy