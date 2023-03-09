avila.edu

Avila University Partners with the Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP) for a New Leadership Certification Training By Darren Roubinek, 3 days ago

By Darren Roubinek, 3 days ago

Resilience-Building Leader Program, the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP™) series of leadership certifications, today announces an exciting partnership with Avila University, Kansas ...