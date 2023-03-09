Open in App
Casper, WY
See more from this location?
Casper Daily

City officials announced the March sale at the Fort Caspar Museum

By Jacob Healy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1tuo_0lDn3ceq00

Casper, WY – According to the city officials, you can reportedly get 20% off clothing at Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop on Saturday, March 18th.

They carry a variety of Wyoming-themed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and caps.

After shopping, you can pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy our current exhibits.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

No other information is available at the moment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy