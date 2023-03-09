Gov. Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture are urging Wyoming’s livestock producers to take actions to prepare for upcoming winter weather

Casper, WY – According to the state officials, the 2022-23 winter has been particularly hard for Wyoming’s sheep and cattle producers, due to a combination of factors.

The winter started exceptionally early and has resulted in significant snow levels and considerable drifting.

Ongoing windy conditions and drifting snow is hampering efforts to reach livestock.

Mortality has been high thus far and is expected to increase well into the spring as a result of this harsh winter.

This information, together with information from producers, will be used to submit a request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation in the coming days.

Producers are urged to contact their local Farm Service Agency as soon as possible so that required specific information can be submitted in the correct format.