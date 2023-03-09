Open in App
Frisco, TX
Kiplinger

The 5 Safest Cities in the U.S. 2023

By Erin Bendig,

3 days ago

Location is a key factor that people consider when buying a home . Most people take into account nearby schools, restaurants, transportation options, and importantly, the safety in their prospective location. Whether or not an area is safe is likely to be a deal breaker for home buyers. Let's face it, no one wants to live in a neighborhood with high crime rates.

So, knowing which cities across the U.S. are the safest to live in, with low violent and property crime rates, is extremely useful.

Top Safest Cities in America

Here are the top safest cities, according to a survey from SmartAsset . They determined rankings by comparing a variety of factors across 200 of the largest U.S. cities.

  • Violent crime rate: The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents.
  • Property crime rate: The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents.
  • Vehicular mortality rate: The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents.
  • Drug poisoning mortality rate: The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents.
  • Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking: The percentage of adults who consumed more than four drinks of alcohol for women or five drinks of alcohol for men on a single occasion over a 30-day period, or who engage in heavy drinking.

Interestingly enough, of the top five cities on the list, four are based in Texas. (What is it about the Lone Star State that creates such a peaceful environment?) Each city has a violent crime rate lower than 90% of all the cities in the study.

Worth noting, that although it didn't make the top five list and was ranked as the 46th safest city overall , Los Angeles actually ranked as the safest "big city" in America (a big city is defined as having a population of over 1 million). LA is followed by San Diego, San Antonio and Philadelphia.

1. Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex has been ranked the number 1 safest city to live in the U.S. It boasts the fourth-lowest violent crime rate and the sixth-lowest property crime rate. SmartAsset also ranks Frisco as one of the most affordable cities to live in and the only one that makes both the safest and most affordable lists.

2. McKinney, Texas

Second on the list is McKinney, Texas, neighboring Frisco to the east and about 32 miles north of Dallas. It has the fifth-lowest property crime rate and the 10th-lowest violent crime rate.

3. McAllen, Texas

McAllen, Texas, located on the Mexico-United States border, is third on the list. The city extends south to the Rio Grande and has the 18th-lowest violent crime rate.

Los Angeles ranks as the safest "big city" in America

4. Santa Clarita, California

The standout in a list of Texan stunners, Santa Clarita is representing for the Golden State. Located around 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, California is ranked as the fourth safest on the list. The city has the eighth-lowest property crime rate and the 11th-lowest violent crime rate.

5. Plano, Texas

Another city in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Plano Texas comes in at number five on the list of safest cities to live in the U.S. It has the 17th-lowest violent crime rate out of the cities in the study.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And the bottom 5 cities...

1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Even in the safest locations you need to make sure you have cover for all eventualities, after all, even in the safest city a natural disaster , rather than a man-made one, might be the thing that upturns your domestic life. Use our home insurance tool — in partnership with Bankrate — to find the best deals available.

