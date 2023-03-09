Open in App
Seattle, WA
Seahawks save cap space by cutting RG Gabe Jackson, LB Ben Burr-Kirven

By Tim Weaver,

3 days ago
According to Field Yates at ESPN, the Seahawks have cut their starting right guard, Gabe Jackson. He is the first cut of the offseason for Seattle.

Doing so was always kind of an obvious move. A nine-year veteran, Jackson is now 32 years old and the team will get substantial cap savings. According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks save $6.5 million by cutting Jackson. The move does come with a dead money charge of $4,762,223.

Looking ahead, Phil Haynes should project as the new starting right guard. He rotated snaps with Jackson this past season, playing a total of 485 offensive snaps, 51% of the team’s total. Haynes recently signed a one-year deal worth $4 million.

The Seahawks have also released former Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven. He had been with the team since 2019 but hadn’t played since the 2021 preseason when he suffered a major knee injury. Cutting Burr-Kirven only saves $940,000 in salary cap space.

