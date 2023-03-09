Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
Daily Mail

Shawn Kemp's attorney claims he 'fired back at thieves in self-defense to recover iPhone'

By Jake Nisse and Alex Raskin For Dailymail.com,

3 days ago

Shawn Kemp was acting in self-defense, says his lawyer, after the former Sonics NBA star was arrested following a parking lot shooting at a Tacoma, Washington mall .

Kemp, 53, was booked by cops at 5:58pm Pacific Time (8:58pm EST) on Wednesday, just hours after he was involved in an alleged drive-by shooting.

But Kemp's lawyer Scott Boatman has said in a new statement that his client was shot at first as he attempted to retrieve a stolen phone, and that the former basketball player did not flee the scene.

'When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned in self-defense,' Boatman said in a statement provided by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

'There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdMvO_0lDlm4Zl00

Boatman said that Kemp's car was broken into on Tuesday evening and items including an iPhone were stolen.

Kemp then tracked his iPhone to the parking lot in Tacoma where the shooting eventually occurred.

Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Drive-by shooting is a Class B felony under Washington state law, and carries up to a 10-year prison sentence and maximum $20,000 fine.

Kemp was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, which became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

He played for the team for nine years, and was an NBA All-Star for the last five of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxLmW_0lDlm4Zl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfqSO_0lDlm4Zl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUaj5_0lDlm4Zl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FNI0_0lDlm4Zl00

In 1997, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played for three seasons and earned himself a sixth All-Star accolade.

At the end of his career, he played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic, where he retired in 2003.

Since his playing days, he has been actively involved in attempts to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle, after it lost its SuperSonics in 2008.

In 2022, Kemp told the Athletic he wouldn't stop until the city 'got the actual Sonics back'.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Shawn Kemp vindicated by ruling on drive-by shooting allegations
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL17 hours ago
Arkansas coach has to be restrained during loss before staffer throws student reporter's phone
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Paul Flores is jailed for 25 years to life without parole for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Arizona Rancher Accused of Shooting Migrant Has Two Main Defense Options
Nogales, AZ3 days ago
‘Hazmat killer’ walked out of NYPD precinct hours after arrest for killing deli worker
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Tambourine-wielding ex-NYPD cop who screamed ‘I’m a f—-ing animal’ convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy