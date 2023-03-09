Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Los Angeles Magazine

LA Cocktail: Death & Co’s Award-Winning Libations

By maureenharrington,

3 days ago

The cocktail bar Death & Co is well suited to the oddball charm of the Arts District with its crooked streets, mysterious unmarked buildings, and sidewalks pulsing with evening energy. Past the doorman, going down the stairs, through the black velvet curtain into the darkness of Death & Co is a flashback to past nights dancing and making out in illegal basement clubs. LA’s outpost of NYC’s original Death & Co is nearly a carbon copy of the famous Lower East Side cocktail bar—the same dim lighting, a mix of hipsters, blowouts and It purses for the ladies and finance guys, as well as the justly renowned cocktails.

Once you’re seated in a comfortable booth or at a two-top along the wall, the servers approach, waiting patiently for you to adjust to the dim. But this isn’t dark by accident. The lack of light is calibrated to create mystery. You’ll have to use your phone light to read the cocktail menu encased in a substantial leather folder. The drinks are divided into five sections, starting with the lightest choices, and moving into more serious booze-based libations. Its cleverly written descriptions are a lure to try something new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvaSG_0lDljQqJ00
Death & Co’s Rolling Moon – Four Pillars Navy Strength Gin, St. George, Green Chile, Kiwi, Lime, Green Chartreuse

Lee Edwards

We choose Space Oddity ($19) from the Elegant and Timeless section. Made with Ford’s gin, fino sherry and smoked sunchokes, and finished with yellow chartreuse. It delighted my drinking pal, who called it “easy sipping.” He moved on to Clandestino ($21) with El Tesoro Reposado Tequila, basil eau de vie, finished with green chartreuse and orange bitters. That one he really loved for the tequila taste enhanced with bitters. The cocktail names are as intriguing as the ingredients: False Prophet ($19); Cloak & Dagger ($20); Kintoki ($18).

The wine list isn’t long but it’s well chosen. The beer selection has enough to satisfy even picky imbibers, but Death & Co excels in their collection of premium alcohol, including whiskey, bourbon, rum, tequila, cognac, and brandy.  They’ve added a civilizing touch by accepting reservations. The menu served throughout the night is a bit of a surprise if you’re expecting pretzels and beer nuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvomn_0lDljQqJ00
Spicy chilled mussels paired with Tunnel Vision (Linie Aquavit, Probitas blended white rum, Carrot & Carrot Eau de Vie, coconut

Eugene Lee

We shared the Chips & Dip ($12) made from crème fraiche and onion jam, which we scooped up with potato chips—so much better than a packaged dip. The Wagyu Steak ($48) is usually not my top choice, but it was a superb cut, seasoned with shitake butter and thyme. Add the Crispy Potatoes roasted with cheddar and rosemary ($18) to the steak, and you have a meal that will save you from ending up face-down in a plate of fries at two a.m. Don’t pass up the Chilled Mussels ($21) with Calabrian chile, Oloroso sherry and thyme. The spices play well with the chubby mussels, making for a zippy taste. It’s apparent a talented chef is running the kitchen; unusual in a cocktail lounge.

Intended for sophisticated evenings with a soupçon of sex appeal, Death & Co may be the cocktail destination you’ve been looking for.

Death & Co
Arts District
818 E. 3d
HOURS:
Sunday – Wednesday 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Thursday – Saturday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post LA Cocktail: Death & Co’s Award-Winning Libations appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Two New LA Restaurants Make the Cut in the Michelin Guide for 2023
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Hot LA Pop-Up + Sauce Shop Shrimp Daddy Will Get a Stationary Home at an Incoming Food Hall
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Los Angeles Restaurant Takes the Top Spot on Yelp's 2023 List Across the Country
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Downtown L.A. Home With Zombie-Movie Roots Is Anything but Scary for $7M
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Onetime Street Food Star Leaves His Hollywood Dream Restaurant
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A Bunny Café is Coming Soon to the LA Area
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
L.A. County’s Most Historic Locations turn 100
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This Real Estate Expert Bought a Vacation Home in Mexico As an Investment Property — and Shared How You Can, Too
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In California
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
The Kawaller Report: AlienCon Edition
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
On the Menu: Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach serves unique comfort food
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
Pre-Oscar Fashion Week Was a Runway Unto Itself
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Hollywood plunged into chaos with ‘Oscars power outage’ with ‘people stuck in elevators’ as escalators ‘ground to halt’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
TAE GON KIM WINS BICYCLE CASINO MAIN EVENT
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
REVIEW: 5 best pho restaurants near OCC
Costa Mesa, CA2 days ago
Horseback Riding in Los Angeles: Saddle Up for Fun
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Is Environmental Activism in the Hands of Experimental Musicians?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New York bank shutdown closes LA, OC offices
Beverly Hills, CA9 hours ago
Beautiful Brunch Spots in Los Angeles: A Guide to Mid-Morning Bliss
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
A Racially Biased Scoring System Helps Pick Who Receives Housing in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in California
Orange, CA4 days ago
The Top 5 Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
LA Times writer says ‘White’ drivers are ‘polluting the air’ breathed by LA’s ‘people of color’
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Get reduced adoption fees, free supplies at SoCal adoption events
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA community places giant Band-Aids on dangerous sidewalks, hoping for repairs
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Los Angeles Civil and Criminal Attorney Succumbs to Battle with ALS
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy