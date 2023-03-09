Jasmin Savoy Brown Reacts To Scream And Yellowjackets Arriving At The Same Time Again

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as there’s a variety of thrilling content hitting both the silver and small screens. TV fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Yellowjackets Season 2 (you can see the full trailer here ), while horror buffs will be able to see a new slasher in theaters this weekend in the form of Scream VI . Both of these projects star Jasmin Savoy Brown, and this is the second time that they’ve been released around the same time. As such, Brown told CinemaBlend her honest thoughts about Yellowjackets and Scream once again arriving together.

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is a thrilling drama that became a sensation when Season 1 debuted back in November of 2021. The final episodes of Yellowjackets landed just as the 2022 Scream movie was released, with Jasmin Savoy Brown getting a ton of praise for her performances as Taissa Turner and Mindy Meeks-Martin respectively. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast of Scream VI ahead of its release, where I asked Brown about her experience having these projects releasing new installments simultaneously…twice. She told me:

It’s bizarre. Well, I don’t know because they’re both Paramount so maybe someone up their has my back. But I think it’s God, I think that it’s really just great timing. But I will say it is odd that the Yellowjackets Showtime jacket looks like Chad’s jacket from Scream. That is weird.

The costuming of it all really does add another level of connection between Jasmin Savoy Brown’s two signature roles. Indeed, the Yellowjackets varsity coat which a number of them wear in the Showtime series is almost identical to the one worn by Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin as an athlete at Woodsboro High School. Additionally, both projects feature Jasmin Savoy Brown playing complicated, authentic queer women .

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

While Jasmin Savoy Brown pointed out that Scream and Yellowjackets are both Paramount properties, their simultaneous release is likely all just a coincidence. But it’s happened for the second time now, which basically means that March belongs to the 28 year-old actress in 2023. After all, her characters Mindy and Taissa are both fan favorites in their respective properties. We’ll just have to see what bloody adventures Brown has on both the small and big screens.

Depending on whether or not Mindy manages to survive Scream VI , it’s possible that this coincidence could happen a third time for Jasmin Savoy Brown. The Yellowjackets writers have claimed that they’ve planned a five-season arc, and since adult Taissa is a major character, that means Brown should be there for the entire run. Paramount doesn’t currently have any plans for a seventh Scream movie , but that might change especially if Scream VI ends up breaking box office records for the franchise as anticipated.

Scream VI is officially in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.