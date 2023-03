massdevice.com

FDA clears Essenz heart-lung machine from LivaNova By Sean Whooley, 3 days ago

LivaNova (Nasdaq:LIVN) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Essenz heart-lung machine (HLM). With clearance, the London-based company initiated its U.S. commercial ...