Suspects arrested in Tenderloin stabbing

The victim told officers he was on his way back to his hotel when he was "assaulted by multiple unknown suspects" who then fled the scene. The wounded man then made his way to his hotel, where police were called to investigate. By Bay City News

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that three men were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing another man in the Tenderloin.

SFPD officers were called just before midnight on Feb. 16 to the 500 block of Geary Street on reports of the stabbing and made contact with the 41-year-old victim who was suffering from numerous stab wounds.

The man told police he was walking in the 300 block of Taylor Street and was on his way back to his hotel when he was "assaulted by multiple unknown suspects" who then fled the scene. The wounded man then made his way to his hotel, and police were called to the scene.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was treated for his wounds and later released.

The first suspect was identified as 19-year-old Richard Rice, who was arrested three days after the stabbing in the area of Jones and Ellis streets, about a half-mile from the scene of the crime.

Two other suspects were later identified as 26-year-old Niauni Hill and 24-year-old Navar Anderson, according to San Francisco police. Hill and Anderson were taken into custody on Saturday in the 300 block of Ellis Street, near the site of the stabbing.

Rice was booked into jail for attempted murder, mayhem, possession of a switchblade knife, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of methamphetamine. Hill and Anderson were both booked on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, while Anderson also received a charge for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.