Extension, LA
Report: Saints, Michael Thomas have made progress in contract extension talks

By John Sigler,

3 days ago
Now that’s what we like to see. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have made progress in negotiations with wide receiver Michael Thomas on a contract extension, noting that they are “Not done yet, but talks are productive.”

That’s big. Thomas played a part in recruiting free agent quarterback Derek Carr, so there was at least a suggestion he would return if the Saints got their guy. They did, so now focus shifts to keeping Thomas around another year or two.

But it’s not going to be easy. When the Saints restructured their contract with Thomas in December, it was set up so to carry a $31 million roster bonus if he’s on the team by March 18, effectively a poison pill. His current deal will have to be torn up in order for the Saints to extend him. But that may have been the plan all along.

Either way, getting the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year back and healthy would be massive for an offense that’s missed him the last few years. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have a ton of potential but they could use his veteran presence as they continue to develop as pros. And it wouldn’t hurt for the Saints to bring another playmaker into the building to push Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway (who is a restricted free agent) at the bottom of the depth chart regardless of Thomas’s status. Injuries have limited him to just 8 of the last 50 games the team has played.

