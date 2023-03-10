Victim hospitalized after stabbing near San Jose's Yerba Buena High School

PIX Now -- Thursday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom 08:34

SAN JOSE -- A juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday night in a stabbing near Yerba Buena High School that sent one adult male victim to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

San Jose police did not release any further information on the suspect because of age.

Police units responded to a call at around 2:20 p.m. Thursday regarding a stabbing on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue in the neighborhood of Yerba Buena High School and the Cavalry East Side Fellowship church.

Arriving officers found one adult male suffering from an injury that was not critical. The victim transported to a local hospital.

Police tweeted information about the incident

Police said they have not determined if the stabbing involves students at nearby Yerba Buena High School.