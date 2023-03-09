Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Truck rollover in Aurora causes hazmat spill, I-70 reopens in both directions

By Kyla Pearce,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDOdv_0lDkp1tM00
A truck rollover closed I-70 and left a hazardous material spill Thursday afternoon. Aurora Police Department

A truck crash in Aurora closed I-70 and spilled hazardous material Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at I-70 and Tower Road around 2:30 p.m. and caused the truck to leak compressed natural gas, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue tweet.

Responders stopped the leak and firefighters and hazmat crews are ensuring the truck is safe for towing, according to the tweet.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the tweet.

The crash closed I-70 westbound at E-470 and eastbound at Tower Road. Eastbound I-70 reopened just after 3 p.m., according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Westbound I-70 reopened to traffic just before 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Woman shot after chasing hit-and-run suspects
Aurora, CO1 day ago
2 people shot while driving on I-225
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead, 1 critically injured after head-on collision in Aurora
Aurora, CO21 hours ago
Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment, causes natural gas leak
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Highway 285 partially open at Parmalee Gulch Road after semi rollover
Morrison, CO2 days ago
Westbound Highway 34 closed in Greeley due to crash
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Crews called to large barn fire near Hygiene
Hygiene, CO1 day ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO3 days ago
Woman shot during Aurora road rage incident
Aurora, CO20 hours ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment building in Centennial
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Amtrak train hits, kills 1 near Arvada
Arvada, CO2 days ago
RTD derailment forcing riders to consider alternatives
Golden, CO2 hours ago
RTD bus route changes during U.S. Highway 85 construction
Highlands Ranch, CO3 days ago
Dispute leads to shooting at Denver metro sports bar, one critically injured
Denver, CO22 hours ago
3 men shot in Aurora over stolen car dispute, police say
Aurora, CO13 hours ago
Victim hit, killed by train in Arvada area
Arvada, CO2 days ago
Lakewood woman dies after she was struck by car in gym parking lot
Lakewood, CO1 day ago
Low-cost ride services available to Lone Tree and Parker residents
Lone Tree, CO2 days ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Colorado Springs drivers beware, ‘Surge Enforcement Team’ in full force Friday
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Man wanted for allegedly starting fire that destroyed duplex taken into custody
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Two arrests in fatal shooting in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO1 day ago
1 man dead in Denver shooting
Denver, CO1 day ago
City Council to consider $1.6 million in settlements involving Denver police
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Skier from Boulder dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Boulder, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy