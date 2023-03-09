Open in App
Daily Mail

MAFS AU: 'Shock twist' sees experts force newlyweds to swap partners and sleep in the same bed

By Ali Daher For Daily Mail Australia,

3 days ago

Married At First Sight's bombshell twist will be introduced next week.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Channel Nine is set to shake up the experiment by encouraging the cast to swap partners and share the same bed for three days.

Couples will be encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and forced to live with another partner in the tiny apartment, which will see some participants straight out refuse and storm out of the experiment.

The relationships 'will be tested like never before when a partner-swapping task is introduced'.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, relationship expert John Aiken explained: 'We're constantly trying to throw challenges at the couples that they may experience in the real world, but in a very condensed short period of time - eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obuBi_0lDkGBAW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmzDw_0lDkGBAW00

'Some of them strengthen their bond as a result of these challenges, but other couples start to really come apart, and so how do they navigate that?

'This series, we've got a couple of key challenges of which I think really test the couples, and really take 'em out of the comfort zone.

'That's good because it's the tenth year and we need our participants to be constantly present and being aware of what's going on in the experiment - they can't be complacent.'

MAFS executive producers Tara McWilliams and John Walsh said that while the challenge may have came as a surprise to the participants, the idea is nothing new.

'I don't think it's a big a twist,' McWilliams explained. 'I won't go into too much detail, but there's new elements in the experiment this year.

'We've always done a partner swap, it's been a lunch or dinner, where we've got different partners to give feedback to each other,' Walsh explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SkvE_0lDkGBAW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zr0WL_0lDkGBAW00

It comes after a source told Daily Mail Australia the partner swap challenge was 'hell for all involved', and not all participants were willing to participate.

'Not everyone was keen to participate. Layton refused to do it. They didn't see the point of it and was like, "No way this would happen on the outside world."'

Layton was said to be livid when he was told that he would be paired with Bronte Schofield and refused to participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gplD7_0lDkGBAW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405qUh_0lDkGBAW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h72qH_0lDkGBAW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mq8XC_0lDkGBAW00

Despite being reluctant, Melinda eventually agreed to move in with rival Harrison Boon.

Duncan James will meanwhile be paired with Evelyn Ellis - while his 'wife' Alyssa Barmonde was matched with Cameron Woods.

'I don't know if it was because there were too many couples in the end and they just wanted to test who was genuine or not, or they just wanted to shake things up,' another source added.

Participants had to live with another partner at Skye Suites, the Sydney apartment building where MAFS is filmed, for three days to 'get feedback' on their relationships.

Married At First Sight continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asnIW_0lDkGBAW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQKxJ_0lDkGBAW00
