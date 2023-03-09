Eat Mor Chikin: Chick-fil-A Comes to Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Move over, all you burger joints on Route 18. There's a new Chick coming to town!

The popular sandwich franchise Chick-fil-A is coming to East Brunswick, following an approval by the township's Zoning Board of Adjustment. The restaurant will be located at 377 Route 18 South, replacing a gas station next to Safelite Auto Glass, which will remain at the site. the location is just north of the Ferris Street light and intersection and across from CVS.

According to Zoning Board member Leon Gurevich, "Personally speaking, the board was extremely diligent to help ensure that Chick-fil-A not only provides a positive use for the property, but also addresses and mitigates concerns for traffic flow and congestion that might otherwise occur as a result of their development. In the end, with significant review, discussion and conditions, I feel that Chick-fil-A brings to East Brunswick a positive use of a property that otherwise has not been in use for some time and requires significant investment to convert from its current use as a gas and service station. I’m personally excited to see another major national brand show interest in investing in East Brunswick."

Like the location in North Brunswick on Route 1 South, the East Brunswick Chick-fil-A will feature a dual drive-thru with entrances on Route 18 and Sixth Street.

There are 55 Chick-fil-A locations in New Jersey and over 2,600 locations nationwide.



