No. 5 seed Tennessee (23-9, 11-7 SEC) defeated No. 13 seed Ole Miss (12-21, 3-15 SEC), 70-55, Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The contest was played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ole Miss advanced to Thursday’s contest after defeating No. 12 seed South Carolina (11-21, 4-14 SEC), 67-61, Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The Vols advance to play Missouri (23-8, 11-7 SEC) on Friday in the SEC Tournament. Tipoff for the quarterfinal matchup between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Below are photos of Tennessee’s win versus Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.