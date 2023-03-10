Open in App
Shrinking Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+ Before Season 1 Ends

By Charlie Ridgely,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey4g4_0lDjyAVA00

Ted Lasso may be coming to an end with its third season , but Apple TV+ already has a new hit comedy series making major waves with fans. Shrinking , which shares two creators/executive producers with Ted Lasso , sees big screen legend Harrison Ford star in one of his first TV roles alongside Jason Segel . The comedy has quickly become a major hit for Apple TV, leading the streaming service to order a second season while the first is still on the air.

Apple TV+ announced on Thursday that Shrinking will be coming back for a second season, though no return date was given. The series follows a therapist named Jimmy (Segel), who lets his grief get the best of him and starts oversharing with his clients. Ford plays a senior therapist named Paul, who suffers from Parkinson's Disease and has to deal with Jimmy's newfound issues.

Segel created Shrinking alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, two of the creative forces behind Ted Lasso . TV fans have come to know Goldstein even more for his work in front of the Ted Lasso cameras, as he has won multiple Emmy awards for his portrayal of beloved footballer and lifelong grump-bucket Roy Kent.

"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. "We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein executive produce alongside James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer.

New Shrinking Episodes on Apple TV+

Shrinking is returning for a second season at some point, but there are still more episodes of the show's first season set to be released on the streamer.

Friday will see the release of the show's eighth episode, "Boop," on Apple TV+. The next two Fridays after that will also see new episodes make their debut, bringing the 10-episode first season to a close.

What have you thought of Shrinking so far? Are you glad to see it renewed for a second season? Let us know in the comments!

