Change location
See more from this location?
California State
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California Democrats Propose Massive Payroll Tax Hike for Government-Run Healthcare, Concerning Voters
By San Diego News Desk,3 days ago
By San Diego News Desk,3 days ago
California Democrats have recently introduced a new bill that proposes a government-run universal healthcare system in the state named “CalCare.” This bill could potentially double...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0