Mother Hopes New Bill Sheds Light On Dangers Of Carbon Monoxide On Boats

A Green Country mother is grateful a new bill carries her son's name and will help educate people about the danger of carbon monoxide on boats.

Nine-year-old Andy Free died from carbon monoxide poisoning after a day at the lake three years ago. Cassi Free said losing her son Andy was the worst thing imaginable, but having this bill written in his honor means she can potentially save many lives.

Cassi Free says her 9-year-old son Andy was everyone’s friend. He had a passion for all things outdoors and especially anything to do with water and watersports.

“Anything to get you to laugh or smile or hug him just to make you stop and think," said Free.

Cassi said she took Andy and her family out with some friends to Lake Eufaula in the summer of 2020. They spent the day doing watersports with a lot of stopping and starting on their boat. By the end of the day, her kids were acting disoriented, and her youngest son Andy rolled off the back of the boat into the water.

“You don't think somebody just goes into the water and doesn't respond. But he didn’t come up," Cassi said.

His death was initially thought to be from drowning, but she later learned he was poisoned by carbon monoxide that had built up from the boat.

“It was not something I ever wanted the next mom to go through," she said.

Cassi got together with Broken Arrow representative Dean Davis and he helped her draft the bill called “Andy’s Law” that would require all Oklahoma boats to display a carbon monoxide warning sticker. It passed the House unanimously on Wednesday.

Cassi said for all the pain she and her family have gone through, this is the best possible way for Andy’s legacy to continue.

“Once you’re placed in that position, I don't think there could be a better result," said Cassi.

The Senate will vote on the bill in the next few weeks, and if passed, it'll become law in November.