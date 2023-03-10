Snowden kids perform 'Side by Side' with Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Clinks of glockenspiels and bombastic symphonic tunes roared from the Snowden School gym Thursday, March 9, as members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra joined the entire student body for the school’s third Orff Music Side by Side concert.

The Orff Side by Side concert was conceptualized after Memphis Symphony Orchestra received a multimillion-dollar grant earmarked for educational purposes prior to 2015. Memphis Symphony Orchestra has worked with 12 schools in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district since for yearly Side by Side concerts.

Thursday’s performance marks the first Side by Side concert at Snowden since March 2020.

“The kids feel like it’s an honor to do this,” said Memphis Symphony Orchestra personnel manager Erin Kaste. “I play in the violin section also, and it’s really an honor for us to come into their space as well.”

Performing literally side by side from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 800 students took part in the collaborative performance alternating between playing instruments such as bells, chimes, glockenspiels and xylophones, and singing and dancing to 10 selected songs including “Green Onions” by Booker T. & the M.G.’s and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson.

Betsy Carter is an Orff music specialist at Snowden School and teaches music to children in from kindergarten to fifth grade. Carter collaborated with Snowden staff, students and Memphis Symphony Orchestra to organize the performance.

Carter said the concert incorporates elements of “Orff Schulwerk” or the “Orff Approach.”

The music education method was developed in part by German composer Carl Orff during the 1920s and combines music, speech, movement and drama into music lessons in a similar manner to the way children play naturally.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra plays a Side by Side Concert with students at Snowden School as a part of the Orff Orchestra Partnership March 9. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“Orff had a vision for teaching children that incorporated singing, speech, movement, playing instruments and most importantly having the children create their own music,” Carter said. “A lot of what you see in the concert are actually ideas that we took from children.”

Just prior to the students’ performance of “Green Onions,” Snowden student Beckett Walkley took to the microphone to introduce the rendition of the Memphis-based tune.

“There are many performers on this one, so be sure to look around,” said Walkley, donning a signature Snowden School green t-shirt. “From dancing to playing to improvisation: Check out the students’ creation.”

Getting some pep in their step upon hearing the introductory notes, the Orff approach was on full display during the kids’ performance: some students donned Ray-Ban wayfarer style sunglasses and danced while others performed “body percussion,” or stomping their hands and feet to the beat in rhythm.

“We always have a Memphis tribute with every concert, so this year we decided to do Booker T. & the M.G.’s ‘Green Onions,’” Carter said. “Booker T. Jones was also a former district student.”

Members of the Snowden School music program played songs like “Green Onions” by Booker T. & the M.G.’s and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra March 9. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Linzie Mullins is an Orff music specialist at Snowden. Mullins said when her students enter the music classroom, something transformative happens.

“Our kids are different people when they’re in the music room,” Mullins said. “They may struggle in math and English, but in music they are rocking, and they have confidence. They’re able to go home and share, ‘Hey, come to this concert. I’m going to perform for you.’

“As a parent, seeing your child be so confident about a performance is really uplifting.”

As the performance was coming to a close, Snowden parent and tattoo artist Stephen Taylor, 38, sat in the bleachers with one of his daughters, London Taylor, who herself performed in the last Snowden Side by Side concert in 2020.

“It’s my second time experiencing this, and it never ceases to amaze me,” Taylor said. “It makes me really proud, and I love the orchestra and how they give back their time to the kids.”

The conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra leads the Side by Side concert with students at Snowden School as a part of the Orff Orchestra Partnership March 9. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

London herself previously played the xylophone in the 2020 Snowden side-by-side concert and came back to watch her sister Dove participate.

“I remember the day I performed very vividly, because we’ve been talking about it all day today,” Taylor said. “It was chaotic, but it was really exciting to be a part of it. You see all the people in here and it just gives you a chance to shine.”

Carter noted immersing children in the world of music and fine arts at a young age can leave a lifelong positive impact on their own artistic sensibilities.

“Participation in music and having a meaningful association with music is what makes kids musical for their whole lives,” Carter said. “Even since 2015, I’ve had kids come back and say they remember their experience so fondly, and that they are still involved in music some way in their community.

“It is such an investment for the families to feel a relationship with music and the orchestra. It really pulls everything together.”