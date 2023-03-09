Open in App
Aurora, CO
OutThere Colorado

Truck rollover in Aurora causes hazmat spill, westbound I-70 closed

By Kyla Pearce,

3 days ago
A truck rollover closed I-70 and left a hazardous material spill Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at I-70 and Tower Road around 2:30 p.m. and caused the truck to leak compressed natural gas, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue tweet.

Responders stopped the leak and firefighters and hazmat crews are ensuring the truck is safe for towing, according to the tweet.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the tweet.

The crash closed I-70 westbound at E-470 and eastbound at Tower Road. Eastbound I-70 reopened just after 3 p.m., according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Westbound I-70 is still closed at E-470 and traffic is being diverted onto Tower Road.

