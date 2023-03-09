Vikings receive one compensatory draft pick for the 2023 NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings entered the offseason with only four draft picks with one projected compensatory pick in the fifth round. The compensatory selections were handed out on Thursday afternoon and, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings ended up receiving the 211th overall pick in the sixth round.

This is an unfortunate turn of events for the Vikings, as the projections from Over The Cap had the Vikings receiving a fifth-round pick for losing tight end Tyler Conklin to the New York Jets this offseason.

Adding the compensatory pick gives the Vikings five selections currently in the 2023 NFL draft.