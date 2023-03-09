Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings receive one compensatory draft pick for the 2023 NFL draft

By Tyler Forness,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHWb8_0lDhlaVV00

The Minnesota Vikings entered the offseason with only four draft picks with one projected compensatory pick in the fifth round. The compensatory selections were handed out on Thursday afternoon and, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings ended up receiving the 211th overall pick in the sixth round.

This is an unfortunate turn of events for the Vikings, as the projections from Over The Cap had the Vikings receiving a fifth-round pick for losing tight end Tyler Conklin to the New York Jets this offseason.

Adding the compensatory pick gives the Vikings five selections currently in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • 23rd overall
  • 87th overall
  • 119th overall
  • 158th overall
  • 211th overall
