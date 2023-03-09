Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
101.3 KDWB

Vikings Player Requests Sudden Release: Report

By Jason Hall,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPLbW_0lDhMf6300
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith has reportedly requested his release from the team less than a full year after signing with the franchise as a free agent, NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reports.

" #Vikings Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I’m told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved," Rapoport tweeted.

Smith posted a tweet thanking Vikings fans and the organization for "an amazing season and experience" on Thursday (March 9), though not specifically mentioning that he wanted to leave the team.

"I just want to say 'Thank you!' to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience! Thank you to all of my Teammates, Coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization," Smith tweeted.

Smith, who had previously spent three years with the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers, signed a three-year deal with the Vikings in March 2022, having reportedly turned down a our-year, $35 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens with a maximum of $50 million with incentives before accepting Minnesota's offer, NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero reports. The 30-year-old linebacker recorded 44 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his lone season with the Vikings.

Smith had previously recorded 107 tackles, 26.0 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 60 QB hits and four forced fumbles during his first two seasons in Green Bay, starting in all 16 regular-season games during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which resulted in back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances, but was limited to just one appearance during the 2021 season after experiencing a back injury in training camp and playing only 18 snaps in the team's Week 1 regular-season loss.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL rumors: Vikings preparing to cut another fan-favorite
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Vikings releasing Adam Thielen; Top 5 landing spots for WR
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Have Released Longtime Star
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Purple Rumor Mill: The Purge, Thielen’s Next Team in 2023, Vikings + Odell Beckham
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Vikings Gain Extra Draft Pick
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Suddenly, the Vikings Are ‘Open for Business’
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Should the Vikings Trade out of the 1st Round?
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Rumors Swirling That Another Top-Five Draft Pick Could Be Traded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'May The Flow Be With You': Check out this year's All Hockey Hair Team
Minnetonka, MN23 hours ago
2 NFL Teams Reportedly Looking To 'Reset' Their Rosters
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey tournament: Warroad fights off Orono’s comeback with a double-overtime win
Orono, MN2 days ago
Legendary Vikings Coach Bud Grant Dead At 95
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
This Minnesota Landmark is 6 Times Bigger Than When It First Opened
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Timberwolves Reveal Major Karl-Anthony Towns Update
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Wisconsin Football offers athlete connected to basketball team
Madison, WI13 hours ago
Boys basketball: Shikenjanski sets more records as Ponies advance
Stillwater, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy