Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers awarded 0 compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft

By Anthony Rizzuti,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyY2i_0lDgsu1900

The Carolina Panthers won’t be getting any extra resources for the NFL draft.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the assignments of 2023’s compensatory picks. And, as expected, the Panthers are coming away with exactly zero of them.

Why is that? Well, it’s because of their activity during free agency last offseason.

Although they lost a few big names in defensive end Haason Reddick and cornerback Stephon Gilmore—whom signed away with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, respectively—the Panthers brought on quite a few names of them own. That bunch included running back D’Onta Foreman, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, right guard Austin Corbett, center Bradley Bozeman, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, linebackers Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton, safety Xavier Woods and punter Johnny Hekker.

Being that Carolina “recouped” their roster with those gains, they did not qualify as needing compensation for their losses.

So, if they’re going to trade up for a quarterback soon, it’ll have to be with the capital they already have.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
DJ Moore Has Hilarious Reaction to Getting Traded to Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Seahawks Winners in Blockbuster Trade Between Bears and Panthers
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Panthers' Trade: 'They're Going to Do Some Big Things'
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Trade Gallup & Pick for Hopkins? Cap Cost Made Simple
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Justin Fields was so pumped to learn he’s teaming up with D.J. Moore after Bears’ No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
DJ Moore Reacts to Being Traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Panthers willing to trade down from No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Vikings Gain Extra Draft Pick
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks taken in the top five as a result of Panthers trade up with Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Carolina Panthers now open to another big NFL Draft trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Carolina Panthers Release Veteran Linebacker
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Colts' Draft Order Now Official after Comp. Picks
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Broncos Reportedly Release Veteran Defensive Back
Denver, CO2 days ago
How the Trade Down Drastically Altered Bears Draft Options
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Look: Panthers Assistant Josh McCown Raved About 1 Quarterback
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ravens Have Played Lamar Jackson Contract Situation Perfectly
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy