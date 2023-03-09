Panthers awarded 0 compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers won’t be getting any extra resources for the NFL draft.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the assignments of 2023’s compensatory picks. And, as expected, the Panthers are coming away with exactly zero of them.

Why is that? Well, it’s because of their activity during free agency last offseason.

Although they lost a few big names in defensive end Haason Reddick and cornerback Stephon Gilmore—whom signed away with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, respectively—the Panthers brought on quite a few names of them own. That bunch included running back D’Onta Foreman, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, right guard Austin Corbett, center Bradley Bozeman, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, linebackers Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton, safety Xavier Woods and punter Johnny Hekker.

Being that Carolina “recouped” their roster with those gains, they did not qualify as needing compensation for their losses.

So, if they’re going to trade up for a quarterback soon, it’ll have to be with the capital they already have.