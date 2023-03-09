Open in App
Houston, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Texans G Kenyon Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery

By Mark Lane,

3 days ago
Kenyon Green had an offseason procedure but it should not affect his participation in the heart of the Houston Texans’ offseason workouts.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the former 2022 first-round guard had arthroscopic knee surgery after the conclusion of the 3-13-1 campaign and is expected to be back for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts starting April 3.

“I’m going to use this offseason to get my body right and have a full offseason,” Green said at the end of the season. “I’m going to talk to my agent and staff and get a good plan and get all the potential and all the time and all of the work I can to get better this offseason.”

Green also had a procedure last offseason to clean up his meniscus.

The Humble Atascocita High School product started 14 of his 15 games played last season.

The Texas A&M product is going through his rehab at NRG Stadium.

