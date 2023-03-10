FBI arrests man indicted 3 years ago for money laundering after coaxing him off I-75 overpass

Odus is accused of funneling $30 million from computer fraud schemes, romance scams, and retirement account fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Odus disappeared as he waited to learn his sentence after he was indicted in 2020, convicted earlier this year and was wanted by Federal Authorities after not showing up for his sentencing hearing in February.
FBI agents had a warrant for Odus’s arrest and tried to pull him over after spotting him Thursday afternoon. Odus jumped out of his car and ran toward the bridge over I-75 at the Howell Mill exit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with Atlanta police spent hours Thursday trying to coax him off the overpass. Cars were diverted off the highway, backing up traffic for miles while Odus held onto the outside of a fence above the interstate.
