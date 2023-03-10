Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI arrests man indicted 3 years ago for money laundering after coaxing him off I-75 overpass

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhcKz_0lDgSpkE00

A man who shut down I-75 Thursday afternoon is under arrest. The FBI says they had a warrant for 30-year-old Ahamefule Aso Odus in connection to a money laundering operation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Odus is accused of funneling $30 million from computer fraud schemes, romance scams, and retirement account fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Odus disappeared as he waited to learn his sentence after he was indicted in 2020, convicted earlier this year and was wanted by Federal Authorities after not showing up for his sentencing hearing in February.

FBI agents had a warrant for Odus’s arrest and tried to pull him over after spotting him Thursday afternoon. Odus jumped out of his car and ran toward the bridge over I-75 at the Howell Mill exit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with Atlanta police spent hours Thursday trying to coax him off the overpass. Cars were diverted off the highway, backing up traffic for miles while Odus held onto the outside of a fence above the interstate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Officers were able to get the man down around 2:30 p.m.

Odus will now face sentencing for his 2020 conviction. Charges are pending for Thursday’s incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests
Washington, DC17 days ago
Wells Fargo Banker Sentenced to Prison for Role in Money Laundering Scheme
Chula Vista, CA13 days ago
Woman arrested after attempting to inject heroin during traffic stop, deputies say
Port Charlotte, FL10 days ago
Black Farmers In Colorado Charged By Police After Reporting Their Racist Neighbors | TSR Investigates
Yoder, CO18 days ago
Suspect in killing of EMT mom of 5 run over by stolen ambulance told cops he was a 'hero': report
New York City, NY25 days ago
12-year-old asked for a cigarette and man drugged and assaulted her, Florida cops say
Destin, FL14 days ago
WATCH: Woman accused of dismembering murder victim attacks lawyer in court
Green Bay, WI26 days ago
72-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Prison After Embezzling Nearly $600,000 From Catholic Church Where She Worked
Indianapolis, IN24 days ago
Arrested after dealer gave him paper tag
Hollywood, FL20 days ago
Family of Black motorist shot dead by police after his car broke down agree to $2m settlement
Palm Beach Gardens, FL15 days ago
Rapper 2G.Kaash Arrested On Murder Charges Thanks To CashApp
Dallas, TX13 days ago
Judge tosses case against 18-year-old woman charged in Omaha school threats
Omaha, NE17 days ago
California teenager tricked into befriending undercover DEA agent is charged after selling him drugs
Oakland, CA27 days ago
Band of criminal squatters reclaim property after SWAT team raid that found guns, stolen cars
Lynnwood, WA22 days ago
Convicted murderer James Dale dies after assault in New Hamsphire prison
Berlin, NH25 days ago
Wife of Bear cocaine smuggler with drug bunker sentenced to 9 years for money laundering
Bear, DE18 days ago
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
Braxton, MS27 days ago
15-year-old gets max sentence for killing teen on porch, trying to rob Commanders running back
Washington, DC5 days ago
Crips gang member sentenced to 60 years in prison in murder of Nipsey Hussle
Los Angeles, CA19 days ago
Two off-duty cops among three NYPD workers busted over weekend
New York City, NY21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy