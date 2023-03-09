Open in App
Pontiac, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit doctor uses augmented reality to perform surgeries

By Gino Vicci,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bMR8_0lDgMDZg00

Metro Detroit doctor uses augmented reality to perform surgeries 02:21

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "This is something that's really helped my practice," said Dr. Safa Kassab, chief of surgery at Trinity Health Oakland in Pontiac.

Kassab said he's been wearing a new augmented reality technology to perform knee replacement surgeries and the results are incredible.

"I think it's a game changer," Kassab said.

Kassab gave CBS News Detroit a detailed demonstration of how the AR glasses can help surgeons be more precise and potentially shorten operations and also shorten heal times.

"(The) glasses project an image onto my eye, and it allows me to see angles and measurements in real-time, but they're projected on the patient's bone therefore being less invasive and just much more accurate," Kassab said.

Kassab said he is performing roughly 10 knee replacement surgeries per week using augmented reality and he believes it's only a matter of time before this technology reaches other areas of surgeries.

"It's already going there in a lot of different areas, a lot of it has to do with the things we deal with like Google. It's called machine learning, you know, the glasses kind of learn, the more they do it, the more they learn, the more accurate they get," Kassab said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Wandering Amylessly: Detroit, much better than its public image!
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Three years of COVID-19 in Michigan, survivor shares his story
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit artist is making a splash on the art scene
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Detroit seeking performers for upcoming events
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Good Times at Nancy Whiskey in Detroit
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
An inside look at Downtown Detroit's post-pandemic rebound
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Ann Arbor woman creates a ‘little piece of art’ with each beaded martini pick
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
'Pure evil': 5G cell tower placement on Wyandotte school lambasted by WSU professor
Wyandotte, MI2 days ago
First Detroit stand-alone Chick-fil-A location planned
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The D Loft Commercial Kitchen Brings Food Entrepreneurs Together On Detroit’s Westside
Detroit, MI2 days ago
In Detroit, telling the story of a legendary jazz club and a push to preserve its history
Detroit, MI2 days ago
'Detroit In Black and White:' We Weigh in On the Chris Rock Special and Controversial Techno Figure Derrick May
Detroit, MI1 day ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Children with cancer read to police dogs at Royal Oak hospital
Royal Oak, MI3 days ago
Info in West Michigan fentanyl arrest links drugs to Sinaloa cartel, leads to 2nd drug bust in Metro Detroit
Madison Heights, MI1 day ago
Will Jones Returns to Detroit's WDIV After Several Years in Chicago
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Businesses have struggled to stay open at this Ann Arbor location for 50 years. Why?
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Detroit's Grandmont Community Association makes being good neighbor a way of life
Detroit, MI1 day ago
House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Snipes And Adidas Originals To Release A New Sneaker In Honor Of Detroit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
An inside look at how Detroit Metro Airport preps for a winter storm
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Opinion: Former Detroit police chief proposes path to stem tide of police violence
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy