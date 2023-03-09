Thoughts on Ohio State’s Round 2 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament

The unthinkable happened once again, Ohio State advances in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 13 seed, defeating Iowa 73-69.

Head coach Chris Holtmann’s team played a very good game from start to finish, even though the Hawkeyes kept matching it and wouldn’t go away. The win, the 15th of the season, keeps the Buckeyes alive in the conference tournament, with Michigan State waiting for them Friday.

There was a lot to like about how Ohio State played today, but some of its issues reared their ugly heads once again and almost sent the Buckeyes back to Columbus. Find out my thoughts as OSU survives and advances in the Big Ten Tournament.

Survive and advance part II

This team does not want to leave the house that Michael Jordan built. It has accomplished what many thought it couldn’t — twice. Yes, the Buckeyes had been playing better basketball over the last two weeks, winning two of three to finish out the regular season. No one really expected them to do much in Chicago, let alone beat a fringe tournament team (Wisconsin) and a lock (Iowa) in the first two days. This year will be looked at as a disappointment, but these two wins have been extremely encouraging to watch.

Much different than the regular season

In both regular season games, which were split between the two teams, the winner scored 90-plus points. The halftime score favored the Buckeyes, just slightly at 29-28, a defensive battle was brewing. They would crank up the scoring in the second half, but getting to 90 points was a stretch. The Buckeyes played much better defense than their last meeting, holding the Hawkeyes to 4-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc compared to 10-of-17 in Iowa’s win. A huge turnaround for the Buckeyes.

The press will forever be viewed as the downfall of this team

The book on how to beat this team was written early in conference play. Press the Buckeyes and they’ll struggle. You would expect that from freshman Bruce Thornton, but veterans Isaac Likeley and Justice Sueing had issues getting the ball past mid-court. Whenever teams pressed, the Buckeyes looked completely out of sync. Ball handling should be on Holtmann’s offseason to-do list, though Thorton seems to have it figured out now as long as he is in the game.

The seniors don’t want their careers to end

Justice Sueing and Sean McNeil don’t want to call it a career. For the second game in a row, these two seniors balled out, Sueing scored 14 points while grabbing 5 rebounds. McNeil added 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. The third senior, Likelele, didn’t need to score to make an impact. He had one point but chipped in 4 rebounds and 5 assists while adding three steals. Likelele has proven to be a solid contributor without scoring.

Brice was nice(r)

After yesterday’s win against Wisconsin, my thoughts were that it might be best for his long-term to stay another year. Then he has a game like today and you can see exactly why NBA teams would want him on their team. Sensabaugh scored 16 points, and added 4 rebounds, 2 assists, one steal, and a block. A huge stat line when the Buckeyes needed him the most. Consistency is all that currently plagues the OSU star.

